Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $602.03

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 602.03 ($7.62) and traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.72). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 595 ($7.53), with a volume of 10,677 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £274.90 million and a PE ratio of 22.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 601.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 653.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

In other news, insider James Mills bought 3,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 623 ($7.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,886.16 ($25,159.62).

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

