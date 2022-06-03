POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in POSCO by 1,346.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in POSCO by 4.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in POSCO by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

POSCO stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.86 and a 12 month high of $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average is $58.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. POSCO’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

