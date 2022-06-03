PotCoin Trading Up 113.1% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 81.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 113.1% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $121.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,539.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,751.04 or 0.05927789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00209995 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.09 or 0.00657039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.00617047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00073742 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004364 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,599,497 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.