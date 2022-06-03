Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

PINC has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of PINC stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. Premier has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Premier (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.