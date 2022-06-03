ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.35

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 18779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

About ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC)

ProFrac Holding Corp. is an energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. ProFrac Holding Corp.

