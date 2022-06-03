PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $29.65. 3,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,741. PROS has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.56.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PROS will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $54,652.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,211.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PROS by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

