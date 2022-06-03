PROS (NYSE:PRO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Get PROS alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

PRO stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PROS will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $54,652.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,211.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PROS by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,967 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in PROS during the first quarter worth $12,697,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in PROS by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,913,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,006,000 after acquiring an additional 368,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PROS by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 341,276 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter worth $9,518,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROS (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.