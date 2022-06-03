ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Up 3.8%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 573,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 82,892,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $438,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $8,046,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.