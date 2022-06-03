Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,535 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Prospector Capital worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,218,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 864,847 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after buying an additional 690,269 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,054,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Shares of PRSR opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.