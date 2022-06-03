Prosper Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $918,937.04 and approximately $721,968.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Prosper

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

