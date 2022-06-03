Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,151 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,185 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

