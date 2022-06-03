Provident Financial’s (PFG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 410 ($5.19) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.11) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.34).

PFG stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.13) on Monday. Provident Financial has a one year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 383.80 ($4.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £626.79 million and a PE ratio of -19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.59, a quick ratio of 21.19 and a current ratio of 21.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 264.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 306.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 11,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.33), for a total value of £30,384.39 ($38,441.79).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

