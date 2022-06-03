PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Declares Dividend of $0.19

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1874 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (PAEKY)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.