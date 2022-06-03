Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 426.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.38%. Analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 249,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

