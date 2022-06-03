Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTG. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.05.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.