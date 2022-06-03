PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PVH stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.93. 3,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.07.

Get PVH alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.18.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PVH by 44.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.