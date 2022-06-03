Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capri in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPRI. Cowen decreased their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.32.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after acquiring an additional 723,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Capri by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,642 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

