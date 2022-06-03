Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a report released on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on THS. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,116,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,995 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,561,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,035,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.