Qbao (QBT) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Qbao has a market capitalization of $163,131.92 and approximately $16,938.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Qbao has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.