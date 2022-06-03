Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,411 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.89% of Qiagen worth $113,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Qiagen by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,735 shares during the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth $60,939,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter worth approximately $42,793,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at $24,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 45.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,971,000 after acquiring an additional 417,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $46.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $628.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

