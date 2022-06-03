QLC Chain (QLC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.61 Million

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $320,511.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,119.60 or 0.03669992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 726.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00446540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00032167 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000281 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.