Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after purchasing an additional 375,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $1,715,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.23 and a 12-month high of $201.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.15.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,906 shares of company stock worth $1,270,852 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.