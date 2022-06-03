Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.
About Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualstar (QBAK)
