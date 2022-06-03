Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Earnings Results

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Quanex Building Products updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:NX opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $692.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.48. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In related news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 10.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 164.5% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

