Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.74, but opened at $22.55. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 804 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,579,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,252,000 after purchasing an additional 118,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,121,000 after buying an additional 75,057 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,720,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,257,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,299 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

