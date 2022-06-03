Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Quark has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Quark has a market cap of $984,676.71 and $87,439.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,901,405 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

