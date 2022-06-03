Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $785.26 Million

Brokerages predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) will report $785.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $787.73 million and the lowest is $781.10 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $743.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.74. 34,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,747. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

