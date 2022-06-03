Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $785.26 Million

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Brokerages predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) will report $785.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $787.73 million and the lowest is $781.10 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $743.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.74. 34,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,747. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.