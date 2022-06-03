Raze Network Price Hits $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $1.92 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.13 or 0.00889160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.56 or 0.00441194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031101 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

