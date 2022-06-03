Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($97.42) to GBX 8,000 ($101.21) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($115.13) to GBX 9,300 ($117.66) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,363.60.

RBGLY stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

