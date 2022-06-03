REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.39.

REE stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $508.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.20. REE Automotive has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REE Automotive will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in REE Automotive by 43,068.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,609,381 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at $56,587,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in REE Automotive by 3,960.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406,774 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $50,209,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in REE Automotive by 60.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,887 shares in the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

