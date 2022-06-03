Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.17% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $116,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN stock opened at $630.70 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.78 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $680.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $648.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

