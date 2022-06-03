Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP lowered its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after buying an additional 245,179 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,783,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $195.63 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

