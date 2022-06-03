Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.57. 4,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 264,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

