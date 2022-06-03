Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RNO. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.80 ($35.27).

EPA:RNO opened at €26.28 ($28.25) on Monday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($108.28). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €23.43 and a 200 day moving average of €28.19.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

