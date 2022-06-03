Rene A. Lacerte Sells 6,847 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $820,681.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,177,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BILL opened at $127.16 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.55.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bill.com (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
