ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives $9.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

SOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

NYSE SOL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.27 million, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. ReneSola has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $10.70.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,097,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,644 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 434.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 615,065 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 334,156 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 246,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

