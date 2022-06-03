Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.86

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.86 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 28.42 ($0.36). Renold shares last traded at GBX 28.20 ($0.36), with a volume of 45,251 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £63.57 million and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,239.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Renold Company Profile (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

