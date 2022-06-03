Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 13,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 194,275 shares.The stock last traded at $12.40 and had previously closed at $12.67.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,483,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $542.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.