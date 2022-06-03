ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Acquires $18,400.00 in Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Stankovich bought 20,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $18,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,627 shares in the company, valued at $336,376.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Stankovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Stankovich sold 5,038 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $5,692.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSLS opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.62. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

ReShape Lifesciences ( OTCMKTS:RSLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 716.12%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSLS. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

RSLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of ReShape Lifesciences from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of ReShape Lifesciences from $4.65 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

