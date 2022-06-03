Reviewing Enovix (ENVX) and Its Peers

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Enovix to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.86% -11.84% -4.93%

Enovix has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s competitors have a beta of 0.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enovix and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -12.28 Enovix Competitors $672.47 million $19.67 million 2.90

Enovix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Enovix and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 137 668 989 35 2.50

Enovix presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.01%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 63.28%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Enovix competitors beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

