Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Trading Up 9.2%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 6,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 24,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

About Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES)

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

