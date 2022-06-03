RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:RIV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. 52,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,696. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

