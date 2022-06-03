Rocket Vault (RVF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.11 or 0.02117847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00413962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031444 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

