Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Cyril Perducat Sells 664 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ROK stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $218.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,454. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.07 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.39.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

