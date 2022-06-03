Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 95 ($1.20) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.83.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.16 on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

