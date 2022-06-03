ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $731,546.00

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $5.60 million and $731,546.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00143691 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

