Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,583 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $92,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,980,000 after buying an additional 105,822 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,776,000 after buying an additional 38,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $441.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $453.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $402.05 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.55.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

