Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,038 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $69,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $441.44 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $402.05 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.55.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.