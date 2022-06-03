Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 107000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Rover Metals Company Profile (CVE:ROVR)
Read More
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for Rover Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.