Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 107000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Rover Metals Company Profile (CVE:ROVR)

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold resources. Its flagship property is the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property covering the total area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

