Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DCCPF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DCC from GBX 8,160 ($103.24) to GBX 7,855 ($99.38) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($88.56) to GBX 7,500 ($94.89) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,150.33.

Get DCC alerts:

OTCMKTS DCCPF opened at $74.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. DCC has a 52-week low of $74.93 and a 52-week high of $87.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.62.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.